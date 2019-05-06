Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insys Therapeutics were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSY. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

INSY stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.43. Insys Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,430.52% and a negative net margin of 151.79%. Analysts anticipate that Insys Therapeutics Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSY. ValuEngine upgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Insys Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $11.00 price objective on Insys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on cannabinoids and drug delivery systems that address unmet patient needs. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

