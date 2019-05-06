Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Sells 13,329 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $1,888,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,137,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,837,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,521 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,284,719.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.64. 24,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $146.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after purchasing an additional 447,111 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,678,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,613,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

