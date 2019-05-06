Insider Buying: CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (CSBB) Director Buys 364 Shares of Stock

CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Vikki G. Briggs purchased 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,883.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.20. CSB Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) Company Profile

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a range of banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

