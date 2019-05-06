Inmarsat (ISAT) Given “Hold” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 546 ($7.13) price target on the stock.

ISAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC increased their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 561.33 ($7.33).

Shares of ISAT opened at GBX 535 ($6.99) on Friday. Inmarsat has a 52 week low of GBX 335.30 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 646 ($8.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Inmarsat’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Inmarsat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Tony Bates sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 541 ($7.07), for a total value of £38,438.05 ($50,226.12). Also, insider Rupert Pearce sold 49,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total value of £213,251.61 ($278,651.00).

Inmarsat Company Profile

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

