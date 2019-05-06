Informa (INF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INF. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Informa to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.56) target price (down from GBX 950 ($12.41)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 862.50 ($11.27).

Informa stock opened at GBX 777.80 ($10.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48. Informa has a one year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 869.60 ($11.36).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 14.85 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.12%.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

