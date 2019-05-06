Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.10.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

