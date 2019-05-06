Infinera (INFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Infinera has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $-0.29–0.25 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $332.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $785.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.62. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

