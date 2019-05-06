Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.74 ($26.44).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

