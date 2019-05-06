Independent Research Analysts Give Zalando (ZAL) a €42.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.12 ($40.84).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €41.27 ($47.99) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

