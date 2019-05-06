Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) PT Set at $8.00 by B. Riley

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) has been given a $8.00 target price by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICD. Capital One Financial cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.06.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 9,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $28,279.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,616. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 206,028 shares during the last quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $3,025,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 114,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 283,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.