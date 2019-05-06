iDealCash 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. iDealCash has a market capitalization of $75,466.00 and $0.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005987 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000172 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000191 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,312,164,978 coins and its circulating supply is 1,311,769,832 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

