ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its stake in ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,393,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,552,150 shares during the period. ICICI Bank makes up 21.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $142,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,626,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBN. ValuEngine cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Standpoint Research cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

