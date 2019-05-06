Ichor (ICHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $0.23-0.31 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.23-0.31 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ichor had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ichor has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $583.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 28,457 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $613,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,147.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $38,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/ichor-ichr-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.