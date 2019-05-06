I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Buys 9,060 Shares

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 9,060 shares of I.D. Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 83,290 shares of I.D. Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $502,238.70.

NASDAQ:IDSY opened at $5.79 on Monday. I.D. Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Equities analysts expect that I.D. Systems, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP raised its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 362,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 286,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,004,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

