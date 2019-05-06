HunterCoin (HUC) Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. HunterCoin has a total market capitalization of $381,816.00 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HunterCoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One HunterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About HunterCoin

HunterCoin (HUC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 23,761,750 coins. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings . The official website for HunterCoin is huntercoin.org

Buying and Selling HunterCoin

HunterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HunterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

