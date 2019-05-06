Humana (HUM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Humana (NYSE: HUM) recently:

5/2/2019 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $373.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $352.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Humana was given a new $331.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $362.00 to $302.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $300.00.

4/23/2019 – Humana is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Humana had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $351.00 to $327.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2019 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/11/2019 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Humana’s shares have lost year-to-date against its industry’s gain. Moreover, the company has witnessed its 2020 earnings estimates move south over the last 30 days. Its rising level of expenses since 2010 persistently weighs on the bottom line. The company expects high benefit expenses which will lead to an overall increase in operating expenses going forward. Also, increase in leverage might lead to heightened financial risk for the company and burden on margins. Nevertheless, it is well-poised for growth on the back of its strong Medicare business. Its top line has been witnessing an uptrend for the past several years. Acquisitions and dispositions made by the company have also led to business growth over the last few quarters.”

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In related news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total transaction of $2,542,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 741,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,712,000 after acquiring an additional 208,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,104,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,420,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,864 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 598.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 134,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

