Hub Group (HUBG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

HUBG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 3,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,363. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 221,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 51,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

