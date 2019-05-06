HSBC (HSBA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 663 ($8.66).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 680.60 ($8.89) on Friday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 749.90 ($9.80). The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.02%.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses sold 146,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($8.17), for a total value of £916,556.25 ($1,197,643.08). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 100,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £645,000 ($842,806.74). In the last three months, insiders sold 467,788 shares of company stock valued at $292,274,178.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.