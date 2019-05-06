HSBC Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (MTX) a €231.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €231.00 ($268.60) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €203.41 ($236.53).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €208.90 ($242.91) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €142.90 ($166.16) and a 12-month high of €211.30 ($245.70). The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

