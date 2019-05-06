Hotaling Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.67. The stock had a trading volume of 197,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.49, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $7,418,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 968,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,427,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total value of $400,364.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,894 shares of company stock worth $58,980,002. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

