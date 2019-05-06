Home Depot (HD) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a positive rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.18.

NYSE HD opened at $200.56 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 131,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

