Highwoods Properties (HIW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Highwoods posted lower-than-expected funds from operations (FFO) per share in first-quarter 2019. The sudden lease termination with Laser Spine Institute at the company’s Avion Park facility overweighed an otherwise decent quarter, suggested by impressive leasing and occupancy. Yet, strong interest from potential tenants has raised optimism about backfilling the property. Also, given the healthy economy and job-market gains, the company is likely to witness decent demand and rent growth for its BBD-located Class A office properties. Further, the company remains focused to sell non-core assets and recycle sale proceeds in development projects. However, the dilutive impact on earnings from such asset dispositions cannot by bypassed in the near term. Also, an extensive development pipeline exposes the company to several risks, including higher development costs. Moreover, its shares have underperformed the industry, over the past three months.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Capital One Financial raised Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.60.

HIW stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $172.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

