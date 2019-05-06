Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HTBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Brean Capital lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $547.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $535,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,460.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 63,869.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.