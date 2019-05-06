Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,331 Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 73,520,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,224,000 after purchasing an additional 734,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,521,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,760,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,475,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.81.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $402,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,149 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,908 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

