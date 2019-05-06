Head-To-Head Comparison: Forty Seven (FTSV) and Its Competitors

Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) is one of 553 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Forty Seven to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Forty Seven and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven N/A N/A N/A Forty Seven Competitors -1,769.87% -95.34% -27.81%

This table compares Forty Seven and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven N/A -$70.37 million -5.02 Forty Seven Competitors $2.14 billion $226.66 million -3.68

Forty Seven’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Forty Seven. Forty Seven is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of Forty Seven shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forty Seven and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven 0 0 8 0 3.00 Forty Seven Competitors 4646 13208 27903 1001 2.54

Forty Seven presently has a consensus target price of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 47.34%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.92%. Given Forty Seven’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forty Seven has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Forty Seven rivals beat Forty Seven on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody. Forty Seven Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genentech to include third clinical trial in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

