Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 12.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth $369,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 4.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTD. Barclays reduced their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $60.00 price objective on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $62.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/harfst-associates-inc-grows-position-in-td-ameritrade-holding-corp-amtd.html.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.