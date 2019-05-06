Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) Shares Sold by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 56.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,480 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 334.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a current ratio of 26.46. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 112.61%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $252,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,539.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $123,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

