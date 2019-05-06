Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Andrew Berman purchased 21,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.