Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.11

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 16598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

HBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $254.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of -0.28.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 9,721.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

