Halliburton (HAL) Stake Boosted by United Bank

United Bank lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. 1,967,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,267. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Halliburton to $39.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $39.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

