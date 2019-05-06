Guardant Health Inc (GH) Director Sells $177,297.90 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $177,297.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Guardant Health stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -24.65. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $106.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

