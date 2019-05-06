Green Dot Co. (GDOT) CFO Mark L. Shifke Sells 6,250 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $406,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 592,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,544,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $2,514,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Green Dot by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 323,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 284,693 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $24,043,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Green Dot by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/green-dot-co-gdot-cfo-mark-l-shifke-sells-6250-shares.html.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.