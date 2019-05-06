Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) Insider Sells $228,674.74 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) insider David E. Simonelli sold 21,154 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $228,674.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,838.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 303,406 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 406,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 218,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,828,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 205,670 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLDD. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/great-lakes-dredge-dock-co-gldd-insider-sells-228674-74-in-stock.html.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.