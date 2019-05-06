Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of Great Elm Capital Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.30. 636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,173. Great Elm Capital Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Great Elm Capital Group worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

