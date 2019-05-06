Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS GOVB opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.08. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.00.
Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.