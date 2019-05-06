Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS GOVB opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.08. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

