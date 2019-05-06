GlobalSCAPE (GSB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GSB stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. GlobalSCAPE has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from GlobalSCAPE’s previous special dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

