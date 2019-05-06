Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.82. 3,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 861,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. William Blair cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Eagle Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 415,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Trading 5.1% Higher” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/global-eagle-entertainment-ent-trading-5-1-higher.html.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.