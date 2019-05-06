Gladstone Land (LAND) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Gladstone Land from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of LAND stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.97. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.92%.

In other news, CEO David Gladstone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,183,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 600,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

