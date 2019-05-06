Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $659.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 15.32 and a current ratio of 14.94.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 452.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

