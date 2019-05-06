Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 226,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,623.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

