Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Position Increased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 199,040 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,750.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

