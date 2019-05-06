Genedrive (GDR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Genedrive stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. Genedrive has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 39 ($0.51).
Genedrive Company Profile
Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.