Genedrive (GDR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Genedrive stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. Genedrive has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 39 ($0.51).

Genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

