GAIA (GAIA) Price Hits $0.0248 on Top Exchanges

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. GAIA has a total market capitalization of $598,514.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAIA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAIA alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Profile

GAIA (GAIA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. The official website for GAIA is gaiaplatform.com . GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GAIA

GAIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.