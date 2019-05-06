G4S/ADR (GFSZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

GFSZY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

GFSZY opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. G4S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

