FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Timken Co (TKR) Issued By Gabelli

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Timken in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.15. Gabelli also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $52.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Timken has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Timken had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Timken by 3,708.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $33,099,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $27,070,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $18,352,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $14,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

