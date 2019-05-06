FY2019 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Decreased by Northcoast Research (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $137.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $163.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $999,218.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,821,147.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell L. Bernthal sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $125,179.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,831 shares in the company, valued at $664,552.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,623 shares of company stock worth $1,945,586 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

