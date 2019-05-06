Future (FUTR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on Future from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 845 ($11.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.79. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 365.80 ($4.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 869 ($11.36).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £40,687.50 ($53,165.43).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

