FS KKR Capital (FSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.51 million. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FSK opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 32,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,113.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $73,525.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 247,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,333. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

