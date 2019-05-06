Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRE. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.23 ($68.88).

FRE opened at €51.43 ($59.80) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

