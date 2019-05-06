Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.23 ($68.88).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €51.43 ($59.80) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.